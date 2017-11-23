Seth Meyers to host the 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers has scored another job doing what he does best: hosting.

The Late Night frontman will serve as the host for the upcoming 2018 Golden Globes.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Like he does on NBC’s late-night schedule, Meyers follows Jimmy Fallon, who hosted 2017’s show. The comedian has awards hosting experience as he was the emcee for the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards and the 2014 Primetime Emmys.

The nominations for the 75th Golden Globes will be unveiled on Dec. 11. The ceremony will air live coast-to-coast Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.