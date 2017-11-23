Rise: See Moana star Auli’i Cravalho in first preview for new Jason Katims series

Inspired by a true story, Rise follows Lou Mazzuchelli (played by Josh Radnor), an English teacher who takes over his high school’s lackluster theater department in what becomes a life-changing journey for all involved.

Based on the book Drama High by Michael Sokolove, Rise comes from executive producers Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton). The series, which dives into the lives of seven teens, stars Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho, along with Damon J. Gillespie, Rosie Perez, and more.

EW has the exclusive first preview of the series, which wastes no time diving into the serious issues that affect high schoolers today. Watch it in full above.

Rise premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, before moving to its regular time of 9 p.m. ET the following Tuesday, March 20.