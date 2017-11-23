Jimmy Fallon shares hilariously disgusting Thanksgiving fails

Ah, Thanksgiving, a time for family bonding and absurd screw-ups in the kitchen!

On Wednesday’s installment of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon shared some of the responses to the show’s #ThanksgivingFails hashtag, which ranged from chuckle-worthy, to hilariously disgusting, to just downright gross.

The tales included: a malfunctioning chocolate fondue fountain (“That’s a fon-don’t!”); a family learning what happens when you try to bake a pie sans a pie pan; a grandfather’s dentures falling into the mashed potatoes (ew!); and another family getting food poisoning from suspiciously leaky turkey.

“One year the turkey still had pink juice coming from it after cooking, but my dad said it was just ‘leg juice,'” read one particularly nauseating tweet. “Everybody but me ended up with food poisoning.” The main takeaway from that story is that you should always use a meat thermometer and never eat anything with “pink juice”!

Take some time away from your family and watch the video above!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.