Another woman is accusing Jeremy Piven of sexual assaulting her on the set of Entourage.

In a report published Wednesday evening by BuzzFeed News, Anastasia Taneie detailed a 2009 run-in with the Emmy winner when she was appearing on the HBO series as a background extra. Taneie alleges that while shooting on location, the actor, who starred as super-agent Ari Gold, pulled her aside, and once they were alone, he forcibly pushed her against a wall and began groping her breasts and genitals. Taneie says Piven stopped after an assistant director allegedly walked by, at which point she claims Piven asked for her to be removed from set for coming on to him.

Piven has denied all of the sexual misconduct accusations made against him. The actor claims to have taken a polygraph test, the results of which BuzzFeed says his attorneys supplied to them and reportedly indicate he passed when asked about previous allegations.

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen,” he told BuzzFeed in a statement. “I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

A rep for Piven gave EW the following statement:

Mr. Piven denies the situation falsely described. It did not happen. Mr. Piven took and passed a polygraph test to that effect. HBO has confirmed, with a public statement, that there has never been a single complaint about Mr. Piven arising from the production of Entourage, or otherwise. Anastasia Taneie is not credible. It is understood that Anastasia Taneie has various aliases, and is a/k/a Anastasia Sotomayor, and a/k/a Anastasia Kisling, who is reported to have been arrested for felony burglary and spent time in jail involving a scam to rip-off and harm another man, in which she was alleged to have gotten the victim to go out on a date with her while her accomplices burglarized his home. Ms. Taneie is understood to have been recruited by porn actress Ms. Bellamar to make accusation against Mr. Piven. (see, e.g., https://www.sportsplusshow.com/ariane-bellamar-exhibit-d and https://www.sportsplusshow.com/beyond-the-tweets-5). Ms. Bellamar’s lack of credibility has been well documented (https://theblast.com/jeremy-piven-polygraph-test-accusations-arianne-bellamar/) Given all the foregoing, this person is not a reliable or credible source. Mr. Piven, on the other hand, passed a polygraph test confirming the allegations are baseless and continues to maintain his innocence.

Calling it “the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced,” Taneie says she didn’t issue a formal complaint. “I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me,” she shared. “I didn’t want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home.”

“We reviewed our records and did not receive any complaints against Jeremy Piven on Entourage,” HBO said in a statement to EW. “HBO takes sexual harassment very seriously and we make it a priority to ensure that everyone experiences a safe and comfortable work environment.”

Piven currently stars on CBS’s Wisdom of the Crowd. The network and Piven’s legal representative did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Read Taneie’s full claims at BuzzFeed.

Originally published on Nov. 22 at 11 p.m. ET