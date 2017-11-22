Jeremy Piven accused by Entourage extra of sexual misconduct

Another woman is accusing Jeremy Piven of sexual assaulting her on the set of Entourage.

In a report published Wednesday evening by BuzzFeed News, Anastasia Taneie detailed a 2009 run-in with the Emmy winner when she was appearing on the HBO series as a background extra. Taneie alleges that while shooting on location, the actor, who starred as super-agent Ari Gold, pulled her aside, and once they were alone, he forcibly pushed her against a wall and began groping her breasts and genitals. Taneie says Piven stopped after an assistant director allegedly walked by, at which point she claims Piven asked for her to be removed from set for coming on to him.

Piven has denied all of the sexual misconduct accusations made against him. The actor claims to have taken a polygraph test, the results of which BuzzFeed says his attorneys supplied to them and reportedly indicate he passed when asked about previous allegations.

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen,” he told BuzzFeed in a statement. “I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Calling it “the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced,” Taneie says she didn’t issue a formal complaint. “I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me,” she shared. “I didn’t want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home.”

“We reviewed our records and did not receive any complaints against Jeremy Piven on Entourage,” HBO said in a statement to EW. “HBO takes sexual harassment very seriously and we make it a priority to ensure that everyone experiences a safe and comfortable work environment.”

Piven currently stars on CBS’s Wisdom of the Crowd. The network and Piven’s legal representative did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Read Taneie’s full claims at BuzzFeed.