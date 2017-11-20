Charlie Rose suspended by CBS, PBS, Bloomberg after sexual misconduct allegations

Journalist and television host Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Rose, 75, hosts the Charlie Rose show on PBS, as well as acting as co-host of CBS This Morning and a correspondent for 60 Minutes. The eight women who have come forward with reports of sexual harassment were employees of Rose or women aspiring to work with him in some capacity. The incidents described in the report occurred between the late 1990s through 2011.

Immediately following the report in The Washington Post, CBS, PBS, and Bloomberg (which also broadcasts Rose’s self-titled program) suspended Rose from their broadcasts.

In a statement to EW, a PBS spokesperson said, “PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of Charlie Rose. Charlie Rose is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Bloomberg echoed these sentiments in their statement to EW, saying “”We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV and radio.”

CBS News told EW in a statement, “Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously.”

The allegations include repeated reports of unwanted sexual advances, groping of breasts, buttock, and genital areas, lewd phone calls, and frequently walking around naked in their presence. Five of the women spoke on the condition of anonymity citing Rose’s power in the industry and volatile temper. Reah Bravo, a former intern on Rose’s PBS show; Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, a former assistant to Rose; and Megan Creydt, a former coordinator on Rose’s show were among those to make similar reports of Rose’s behavior.

Rose apologized for his “inappropriate behavior,” while saying he does not believe “all of these allegations are accurate” in a statement made to the Washington Post.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”