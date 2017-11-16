Ellen DeGeneres wants to help elephants because of Trump ban reversal

Ellen DeGeneres has taken up a new cause.

The self-professed “lover of animals” will donate $1 to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust every time people retweet a clip of her talking about President Trump’s decision to reverse a ban on bringing trophies of elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia back to the U.S. The ban was put in place by the Obama administration in 2014.

“So basically by lifting this ban, he’s encouraging Americans to kill elephants,” said DeGeneres. “I love elephants, and if you take the time to learn about elephants, you would love elephants too. … They are excellent at learning abilities, all the things I have yet to see in this president.”

In response to Trump’s ban, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman told ABC news, ” Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation.”

But the policy change fired up Twitter users, who called it “selfish, cruel & inhumane” and launched several petition drives.