Bryan Cranston says Kevin Spacey's career 'is over'

Bryan Cranston says Kevin Spacey is finished in Hollywood.

“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person,” the Breaking Bad star, 61, recently told BBC Newsbeat. “His career now I think is over.”

Cranston claims to have never personally seen Spacey or any other Hollywood figure abusing people, yet he said that kind of behavior is also not totally unheard of either in the industry.

“You know it has gone on,” said the actor.

“There’s a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don’t want to do.

“It’s beyond disgusting. It’s almost animalistic.”

Spacey, 58, is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar-winner of making inappropriate sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 in an October BuzzFeed article.

In response to the report, Spacey tweeted a statement saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay, which was met with criticism from prominent LGBTQ celebrities.

In recent days a number of others, including Irish barman Kris Nixon and Harry Dreyfuss — son of Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss — have also come forward with their own stories.

Spacey has not issued a response to any of the allegations beyond Rapp. Last week, a representative for the actor confirmed he was seeking treatment. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” said the representative in a statement. “No other information will be available at this time.”

Production on House of Cards has been indefinitely suspended since Oct. 31, and Netflix executives decided the streaming network won’t air new episodes if the actor remains involved in the series.

Along with producer Harvey Weinstein, action movie star Steven Segal and Entourage actor Jeremy Piven, the Usual Suspects star is one of many Hollywood figures being accused of abusing their position.

“It’s a form of bullying. It’s a form of control,” Cranston told the BBC. “It’s almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career.

“That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens.”

Despite the serious nature of the allegations against Spacey and the other Hollywood power players, however, Cranston — currently appearing in a West End production of Network at the at the National Theatre in London — can still see signs of hope and positive change amid the scandals.

“The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed,” he said. “Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehavior just because of their youth and inexperience. The silver lining is we’re not accepting behavior like that just because it’s the way it’s always been.”