Better Things star Pamela Adlon is 'devastated' about Louis C.K.'s behavior

Pamela Adlon — the writer/actress who co-created Better Things with Louis C.K. for FX — says she is “devastated” to learn how her “friend and partner” behaved with so many women.

The actress, who also headlines the FX comedy that began its second season in September, released the following statement Friday:

“Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important. My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Earlier Friday, Louis C.K. released his own statement confirming the reports of five women who said they were victimized by the comedian. “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else,” he said in a lengthy statement. “And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

In 2016, Adlon and Louis C.K. collaborated on the single-camera comedy that focuses on a single-parent actress raising three daughters in Hollywood. The show has already been picked up for a third season, though FX announced today that it was cutting ties with Louis C.K., who will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation for the shows Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi, and The Cops.

Along with the action taken by FX, Netflix canceled an upcoming planned stand-up special (but will keep his previous specials on its service), while HBO pulled all Louis C.K.’s content from its On Demand library. The Orchard has scrapped its plan to distribute Louis C.K.’s new film, I Love You, Daddy, while Universal Pictures and Illumination said they have “terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on The Secret Life of Pets 2.”