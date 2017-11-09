Joe Biden stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to promote his new book, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. Naturally, the question of whether he’d consider running for president in 2020 came up.

Host Ellen DeGeneres didn’t exactly ask Biden during their interview, which will be broadcast in full on Monday, but rather led him into the topic by cracking, “Right, until you run for president in 2020…” “Sometimes I say all that I mean and it gets me in trouble,” he responded after calling DeGeneres’ comments “flattering.” “I really have not made up my mind. I’ve decided I am going to devote the next couple months to this book tour because what I don’t want to do is conflate anything having to do with politics with my boy. I don’t want to conflate anything to do with politics with the message I hope will be helpful to people going through what I’ve been through. Honest to God, I haven’t made up my mind.”

Biden’s book is an emotional memoir set in the year his son Beau died, and explores his struggles continuing to serve under President Obama while grieving and weighing a 2016 presidential campaign. It was reported at the time that Beau’s dying wish was for his father to run for president. And in a Good Morning America clip that aired earlier on Thursday, Biden fueled speculation that he remains interested in vying for the presidency, saying, “I regret that I am not president.”

On Ellen, Biden chose his words carefully, repeating that he has not made a decision while also suggesting that it’s “nice” people seem interested in his running for president. “I really honest to God have not made up my mind,” he concluded. “I just want to focus on my boy for the next couple months.”

DeGeneres then reiterated that she’d like to see him run, before throwing her hat into the ring as a potential veep: “Just remember, that’s what I would like to see, and I don’t know if it’s going to be myself or Oprah as your running mate… but I understand.”