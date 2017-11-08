The Late Show to welcome back Joe Biden, Elton John to perform

Joe Biden is headed back to late night. The former Vice President of the United States will be a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Nov. 13, CBS announced on Wednesday.

This marks Biden’s third visit to the show, and he’ll be promoting his new book Promise Me, Dad, which delves into the year after his late son, Beau, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In Biden’s last appearance, which came one month after Donald Trump was elected President, he and Colbert held a “family meeting” to address the nation.

In addition, Elton John, whose latest greatest hits album, Diamonds, will be released on Friday, will make his first appearance on the show, sitting for an interview and performing as well.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.