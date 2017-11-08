Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg adapting The Boys comic for Amazon

Amazon is planning a dark twist on superhero adaptations. The studio announced on Wednesday that they are developing a new, eight-episode drama series (co-produced by Sony) based on The Boys, a comic by Preacher writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson. As with AMC’s Preacher adaptation, this one will also be directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke will serve as showrunner, and Ennis and Robertson will help executive produce, along with Kripke, Goldberg, Rogen, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty.

“We are very happy to have the unique opportunity to produce a second series based on the subversive and innovative world of Garth Ennis,” says Chris Parnell, Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement. “And we are thankful to Sharon and her team at Amazon for their vision, partnership, and support.”

Like most Ennis comics, The Boys is very violent and a bit depraved. The story centers around the titular group of CIA operatives (they really do call themselves “The Boys,” even though they have one female member) who are tasked with monitoring their world’s extensive superhero community. In this world, superheroes are not wholesome or righteous; instead, they have orgies and do a lot of drugs. The Boys surveil them, blackmail them, and sometimes even kill them, in order to keep them in line. So this show should be quite a departure from existing on-screen superhero fare.

The Boys is scheduled to begin filming in 2018 for a 2019 release.