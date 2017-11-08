Stranger Things fans crash a museum's website to snag Dustin's hoodie

Stranger Things fans are clearly more rabid than a Demodog, especially when it comes to novelty hoodies.

On Tuesday, the website for the Science Museum of Minnesota in Saint Paul crashed because it couldn’t handle the thousands of people trying to get their hands on Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) purple Brontosaurus hoodie, which bears the museums name and appears in the first episode of Stranger Things 2:

“I really loved the Brontosaurus for Dustin, so we bought the original,” Stranger Things costume designer Kim Wilcox told Newsweek. “Then we made our own purple hoodie with this great dinosaur art in Gaten’s size.”

Wilcox found the vintage sweatshirt online while hunting for inspiration and was “delighted” when the Science Museum of Minnesota brought back the design because of Dustin. The museum may not have been prepared for the number of fans who wanted their own purple hoodie, but they’ve since got things up and running again (and with good humor). In fact, more than 80,000 hoodies have already been sold.

Grab yours here for $36.95.