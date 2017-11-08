Netflix's monstrous obstacle course show Ultimate Beastmaster is back for season 2

The world’s most intense competitors are coming face-to-face with “The Beast,” an obstacle course shaped like a dinosaur, and one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised, according to Netflix. Ultimate Beastmaster, executive produced by Sylvester Stalone, is returning for a second season and features competitors from multiple countries including Spain, France, Italy, China, India and of course the U.S.

The new installment brings a fresh line up of localized hosts: in the U.S., former NFL player Tiki Barber and comedian Chris DiStefano will serve as commentators. Returning to the show’s lineup are the hosts from Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea.

Unlike other obstacle course competitions, Netflix’s series rewards a competitor for taming “The Beast” by crowning them “Beastmaster” in each of the nine episodes, all culminating in a showdown where the nine champions compete for the title of “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

If the season 2 trailer above is any indication, each competitor has a heart-wrenching story and even more intense desire to beat the competition.

See below for the full list of hosts from each country:

United States: Tiki Barber (former NFL player and sports commentator) and Chris DiStefano (comedian)

Ultimate Beastmaster starts streaming on Netflix Friday, Dec. 15.