Former Boston news anchor accuses Kevin Spacey of assaulting her son

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her son in 2016 at a Nantucket restaurant.

Unruh, together with her attorney, held a press conference Wednesday in Massachusetts to allege how Spacey put his hands down her then 18-year-old son’s pants. An unidentified woman apparently saw Unruh’s son after the assault and encouraged him to “run away.”

“I want to see Kevin Spacey go to jail,” Unruh told reporters. “I want to see Kevin Spacey have the hand of justice come down on him, not just for my son but for the many others who have yet to speak their truth.”

Unruh, who previously worked for WCVB, is repped by attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represented victims of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal. She and Garabedian thanked the “mystery woman” who intervened on her son’s behalf.

“I don’t know how much she saw. I don’t know who she is. She saw Kevin Spacey put his hand in my son’s pants,” said Unruh. “What I do know was that she saw that my son was very shaken and I would guess that she probably knew he was underage. He didn’t look 21, and I know that she had presence of mind and was disturbed enough by what she had seen to approach this young man who’s almost 6-feet tall and ask if he’s okay.”

Since first tweeting about the incident on Oct. 13, Unruh said she has heard from other victims of Spacey — some of whom aren’t ready to share their story, she says. Since Anthony Rapp revealed on Oct. 29 that he was allegedly assaulted by the House of Cards actor, at least 13 men have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. The torrent of allegations has prompted Netflix to halt production of the sixth season of House of Cards and to boot the actor from the drama. Spacey’s talent agency, CAA, has also dropped him.

“A community is developing. I’ve been contacted by a lot of them,” Unruh told reporters. “They feel a connection to me and my family because I came forward and spoke and a lot of them feel like they haven’t been able to speak. Some of them want to but there are some who have been suffering for decades and haven’t told anybody until they told me. They’ve got a long way to go. I think what this did was open up a wound and a lot of people are feeling it. I think that’s what happened with the Harvey Weinstein case.”

Unruh also said she believes there is “at least” one more victim of Spacey from the Nantucket area.

Garabedian didn’t rule out civil action.

A rep for Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from EW.

Spacey has faced multiple allegations recently that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors. Last week, he announced that he is seeking treatment. Following Rapp’s report last month, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”