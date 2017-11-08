Josh Groban joins Tony Danza Netflix series The Good Cop

In case you haven’t noticed, Josh Groban is literally everywhere now (his most recent appearance was on last week’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and next up, he’s heading to Netflix to join Tony Danza in The Good Cop.

“Look who I had a big delicious Italian meal with last night!” the singer posted on Twitter. “I’m honored to join @TonyDanza and the cast of The Good Cop coming to @netflix in 2018.”

Look who I had a big delicious Italian meal with last night! I’m honored to join @TonyDanza and the cast of The Good Cop, coming to @netflix in 2018 pic.twitter.com/3ALLHTGfIE — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 8, 2017

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that Groban will play the role of Tony Jr., an “earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following rules” and the son of Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced NYPD officer who never followed any of the rules.

First announced back in June, this 10-episode, father-son buddy dramedy tells the tale of an overly cautious son and his blunt, street-wise father who gives him advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, serves as showrunner and executive producer of The Good Cop, with Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk), and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project) serving as executive producers. Danza also serves as a producer.