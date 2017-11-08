Jon Stewart gives Conan O'Brien his New York citizenship test

Want to know if you’re a true New Yorker? Take this New York citizenship test, as administered by Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host came on Conan O’Brien to challenge him on Big Apple trivia. Some of the questions were near impossible to answer, but O’Brien came out on the other side with flying colors — probably because he co-wrote the quiz.

How many boroughs are in New York? “Easy, five.” What’s the population of Manhattan? “Easy, 1.6 million.” (Stewart would’ve also accepted, “No one has any f—king idea how many people are in Manhattan.”) What NYC institution holds representatives of more than 193 nations? Now, here’s where O’Brien’s answers became less technical. “The F train,” the Conan host said.

O’Brien got some boos from the audience, like when he joked that the New Year’s Eve ball in NYC drops in “Citi Field.” But he won them back when answering, “Name the very famous New York resident who won the 2016 presidential election.”

“Hillary Clinton,” he said.

Stewart, who also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show in the past month, will return to television again for HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism. Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, J.J. Abrams, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, Howie Mandel, Colbert, Louis C.K., and Olivia Munn are some of the celebrities coming out to raise funds for Robert Smigel’s NEXT for Autism charity.

The special will air live from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

Watch Stewart quiz O’Brien in the clip above.