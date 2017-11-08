We’re less than a month away from everyone’s favorite football head triumphantly returning to the small screen, and Nickelodeon is amping up the excitement by dropping a new trailer.

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, which was first announced in 2015, reunites almost all of the show’s original voice actors from the cartoon’s eight-year run and picks up right where Hey Arnold!: The Movie and the series finale of Hey Arnold! left off. Arnold leaves the boarding house he’s lived in with his grandpa to embark on a school trip to San Lorenzo to hopefully find his parents.

If you look closely at the trailer though, there are definitely a couple changes from the original animation: Arnold’s kilt is clearly just a t-shirt this time around. It’s also been confirmed to HuffPost that Grandpa Phil’s head now looks less… phallic.

So, will Arnold find his parents? Will Helga finally profess her love for Arnold? Is Hey Arnold! ever going to come back for a series reboot?

The two-hour TV movie premieres Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, so we’ll all find out then.