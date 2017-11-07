SPOILER ALERT: Read on only after watching Sunday night’s “Monsters” episode of The Walking Dead.

His character may have met his end, but The Walking Dead‘s Jordan Woods-Robinson still has one last heartfelt goodbye to the fans.

Following Eric’s death and subsequent walker-turn in Sunday’s episode, the actor shared a pair of videos on Twitter, where he was finally able to come up with an answer to Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick’s question of what he’d like to tell the fans of Eric and Aaron (Ross Marquand).

“I would like to say thank you for sharing your stories,” he said on Tuesday. “Ross and I had so many conversations with members of the LGBTQ community about your stories and your challenges and your victories. And it always brought us such pride knowing that we were able to bring a relationship to life that resonated with so many people, that echoed at a core level.”

In another video, he concluded, “And also all of the other fans, not just in that community, but allies and supporters and people who just enjoyed the show, thank you so much for just sharing your stories with us about why this show is important to you. That’s what always made it incredible for me and I’m going to miss that.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.