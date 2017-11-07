Toni Collette to star in new Netflix, BBC series

Netflix is bringing Emmy winner Toni Collette back to the small screen.

The United States of Tara has been set as the lead of Netflix and BBC’s Wanderlust. In playwright Nick Payne’s six-part series, Collette will star as Joy Richards, a therapist reassessing her marriage and looking to keep the spark alive with her husband.

“I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust,” the actress said in a statement. “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”

Steven Mackintosh (Luther), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat), and Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty) also star in the drama, which will be directed by Luke Snellin.

Collette wrapped her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning three-season run on United States of Tara in 2011. She returned to TV in 2013 with the short-lived CBS series Hostages.