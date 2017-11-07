This Is Us: Watch Jack and Rebecca try to adopt Randall

Jack and Rebecca have a pretty good reason to get their house in order at the beginning of Tuesday’s installment of This Is Us. They are expecting a visit from a social worker as part of their journey to make baby Randall an official member of the Big Three. The NBC family drama will walk you through the adoption process in “The Most Disappointed Man,” which begins with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) greeting the social worker over the first year of Randall’s life, and she assures them that the process is a mere formality.

That will not be the case for the Pearsons, as they are assigned a judge (Delroy Lindo) who questions whether the white couple can provide the home that Randall needs. “It was the ultimate nightmare to have fallen in love with this child and have him in your home for a year and they’re every part of your family,” Moore tells EW, “and that one person has that position of power to potentially change your entire life.”

Click on the video to see the opening sequence from the episode, which shows the couple readying their home for inspection, unaware of the legal drama that awaits them at the courthouse.

“The Most Disappointed Man” airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.