The Mick season 2 just got more episodes

The Pemberton kids aren’t getting rid of their wacky Aunt Mickey anytime soon: Fox has upped The Mick‘s season 2 order to 20 episodes, EW can confirm.

The Mick, starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson as the titular Mick, premiered this past January and was the season’s top-rated new comedy debut. Within two weeks of its debut, Fox upped the season 1 episode order from 13 to 17. In February, the comedy was renewed for a second season.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in The Mick, and it hasn’t disappointed,” David Madden, Fox’s president of entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. [Creators] John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with The Mick, and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

The Mick follows the wildly irresponsible Mickey as she’s thrust into taking care of her three nieces and nephews, whose wealthy parents are on the run — and now, in jail.

“Mickey’s trying to figure out how to balance taking care of them and having a life of her own,” Olson previously told EW. “Who knows if she’s trying to just prove that she can or because she actually cares about them?”

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode — which features little Ben (Jack Stanton) suggesting some very adorable, very strange ideas for a science project — above.