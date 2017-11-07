Stephen Colbert on Texas shooting: Fight 'hopelessness' by voting

To those who feel “hopeless” and “powerless” in the wake of the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Stephen Colbert wants to remind you that “there is one power you mustn’t ever forget — and that is you can vote.”

“You can go vote in 2018,” he said in an address on The Late Show Monday night. “Vote for someone who will do something [about gun control] because this is an active evil and the only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”

A gunman walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday and killed 26 parishioners, marking the deadliest mass shooting in the history of Texas. This comes just over a month after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and Colbert says “nothing gets done” about these tragedies.

“No one does anything and that seems insane, and it can make you feel hopeless,” he said. “Now, I don’t know what to do, but I know hopelessness is not the answer. You cannot give up in the face of evil. Nothing gets done about what happened in Las Vegas, they can’t even pass a restriction on gun stocks — those bump stocks that turn a semi-automatic weapon into almost a full automatic weapon. That died, nobody’s talking about that. Nothing gets done to control the guns that kill 10,000 people a year around America — not just in these mass killings — and doing nothing, as I have said before, is unacceptable.”

“Five thousand years ago,” he added, “if your village had a tiger coming into it every day and was eating people, you wouldn’t do nothing. You would move the village, or build a fence, or you would kill the tiger. You wouldn’t say, ‘I guess someone’s going to get eaten every day because the price of liberty is tigers.'”

Colbert then seemed to attack gun lobbyists and the N.R.A. with veiled remarks: “This hopelessness, this powerlessness you feel when nothing gets done is something, as I’ve said, that we can’t give into ‘cause I actually think there are some people out there — some truly evil people out there — who want you to feel powerless just for a buck because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make you feel more powerful? Going to buy a gun. It’s a vicious cycle. Violence happens, nothing gets done to get rid of the guns, and people buy more guns to protect themselves, and now there’s just more guns out on the street.”

