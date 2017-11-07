Shameless star William H. Macy deemed a 'national treasure'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

There’s nothing shameless about the praise being heaped on William H. Macy by the hosts of Bingeworthy.

In the latest episode, hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré pay tribute to the Emmy winner’s performance in Sunday’s season 8 premiere of Shameless.

“You talk about a national treasure, William H. Macy is a national treasure,” said Touré, with Shaw adding, “You watch him on Shameless and he looks like he’s having such a blast. He goes all in on this character…. He sells it and I love watching him.”

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Watch the video above.