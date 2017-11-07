Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky arrested for DUI

Ethan Cutkosky, the actor who plays Carl Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless, was arrested last week on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence.

The Associated Press reports that the 18-year-old actor was pulled over on Wednesday night just outside of Los Angeles, where he was straddling lanes and eventually arrested. Per records from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, he was released on $5,000 bail the next morning. Burbank police Sgt. John Pfrommer told the AP that blood-alcohol tests are “pending.”

Cutkosky has starred on Shameless for all eight seasons and began filming the pilot when he was just 10 years old. He plays Carl, middle son to William H. Macy’s Frank and mischievous brother to Emmy Rossum’s Fiona. In the most recent season, Carl left the family after years of law-breaking for military school. He returned for his mother’s funeral in the season finale, a clearly changed man.

Shameless‘ eighth season premiered on Sunday. Representatives for Showtime didn’t immediately return a request for comment.