PSA: Skip the next Mr. Robot at your own peril

If you’ve been watching Mr. Robot this season, you know that the show returned from a divisive season 2 with a new energy, while keeping the same stellar character work. Episodes zip by with the pacing of season 1, but the show isn’t afraid to linger with a supporting cast member for minutes on end.

So if you’ve kept up, you know the show is really, really good this year. But I’m here to say that you haven’t seen anything yet.

That’s because the fifth episode of season 3, which airs on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on USA, is unlike anything the show has done before, in the best way possible. To say anything else about the hour — beyond the fact that it’s commercial-free for a reason — would ruin a lot of the fun.

If you can’t wait, the clip above is from the episode’s opening moments, which finds Elliot back at Evil Corp with Angela hovering nearby, but the video does not spoil the rest of it.