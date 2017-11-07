Mars: See tense behind-the-scenes footage from season 2

“What the hell is going to happen in season 2?”

That’s the question asked in a new clip previewing the next season of Mars — and until now, there weren’t a lot of answers to it. Fortunately, EW can exclusively premiere a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming six-episode season of the National Geographic global sci-fi hybrid scripted/unscripted series slated to premiere in the spring of 2018. The footage will also be airing on TV for the first time during Tuesday night’s series premiere of The Long Road Home on National Geographic.

Season 2 will pick up about a decade later from where it left off after the Daedalus astronauts have built a full-fledged colony called Olympus Town. With humans now establishing themselves as a species existent on multiple planets, the new season will both look at the human impact on Mars and the consequences that the planet has on us. In the above clip, cast members rave about the forthcoming season, saying that there is going to be conflict, love, hatred, relationships, grief, exploitation, and tension.

In addition to returning cast members JiHAE (Mortal Engines), Sammi Rotibi (The Darkest Minds), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), among others, the show will add names like Esai Morales (Ozark), Roxy Sternberg (Emerald City), and Gunnar Cauthery (Genius). Dee Johnson (Nashville, ER) will also join as a showrunner.

Watch the exclusive clip above. Season 2 of Mars is set to begin in spring 2018 on National Geographic.