Legends of Tomorrow: Damien Darhk returns

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Read at your own risk!

Damien Darhk has returned!

During Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the Legends ventured to London 1879, where they discovered an occult group led by Eleanor Darhk (Courtney Ford), an acolyte of big bad Mallus (voiced by John Noble), who helped raise her father Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) from the dead.

Though Damien was a member of the Legion of Doom last season on Legends, his memories were wiped after the events of Doomsworld, so as to not disrupt the timeline in which he eventually died at the hands of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) during Arrow‘s fourth season. However, his resurrection has returned his memories, making this version of the character much darker and more magically powerful than what viewers saw last season. But he’s also no longer tied to a specific timeline, meaning he’s open season for Sara Lance (Caity Lotz).

“She wants him dead,” Lotz says of the man who killed Sara’s sister Laurel (Katie Cassidy). “If she can kill him without ruining everything, then hell yeah, whatever it takes. She won’t have to deal with Damien Darhk anymore, like he keeps coming back and haunting her, and haunting her, so I’m sure she’d love to end this once and for all.”

But now working under Mallus, Damien is also a much more formidable foe this season. “We’ll see him operating within a new group, and we’ll have to change the way that we fight,” Maisie Richardson-Sellers says. “Every time there’s a new villain, we have to change the whole way that we work as a team in order to combat them. So I think we’ll see him in a new light as well, which will be exciting. I don’t know for sure what the differences are, but I think he will be empowered in new ways.”

Damien Darhk is the second dead villain to be revived this season following the emergence of Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), who is Amaya’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) granddaughter. As previously revealed, The Flash villain Gorilla Grodd is also set to appear as part of this cabal of villains run by Mallus, whose motives are so far shrouded in mystery.

“We don’t really know the forces we’re fighting,” Richardson-Sellers says. “We’re just seeing these weird things going on throughout history that we’re going to go put together, and then slowly we’re like, ‘Hang on a sec, there’s a pattern here. What’s the linking factor?’ But the powers are so contrasting, which is great, between all the villains. I’m really interested to see how they work together as a team, and also to have some female villains is so exciting, because you haven’t seen that on this show. That’ll change the energy and the dynamic, especially because two of our team have totems, which are linked to one of the main villains. So that’s going to change everything because we can’t kill each other. It’s not straightforward anymore.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.