Kevin Spacey cut from Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special

CBS’ upcoming special marking the 50th anniversary of The Carol Burnett Show will no longer feature Kevin Spacey.

EW has confirmed that the actor has been cut from the previously recorded Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people.

According to Variety, which attended the taping of the two-hour special, Spacey had filmed a musical number with Burnett, Kristin Chenoweth, and Bernadette Peters. While Spacey won’t appear, the status of the number itself is unclear.

It’s been just over a week since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that a then-26-year-old Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the alleged incident; he also used the statement to come out as gay.

Further allegations have since emerged, including a report from CNN with eight people who currently work or previously worked on House of Cards claiming that star and executive producer Spacey created a “toxic” work environment through sexual harassment and “predatory” behavior. Last week, Netflix officially parted ways with Spacey, announcing that if House of Cards continues, it will be sans Spacey. The streaming service also shelved his upcoming Gore Vidal biopic, which had already completed filming.

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special, which will also feature Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, and Maya Rudolph, is scheduled to air Sunday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. on CBS.