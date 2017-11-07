Entertainment Weekly

TV

Here’s the Stranger Things-Perfect Strangers mashup you didn’t know you needed

Jimmy Kimmel brought the two shows together for a hilarious sketch

The Stranger Things content keeps coming.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel turned everyone’s favorite spooky series into a classic ’80s sitcom, bringing the demogorgon, the beloved monster from the Upside Down, and Perfect Strangers characters Balki and Larry (Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker) together for a sketch titled Perfect Stranger Things.

Kimmel introduced the bit as Netflix’s new spin-off that perfectly combines “new and classic.” And in classic sitcom fashion, the series follows the strange adventures Larry and Balki experience with their new roommate, Dem O’Gorgon (played by Kimmel), featuring everything from the monster’s lack of boundaries to his bizarre antics. The result is a hilarious three-minute video that includes the iconic dance of joy and a nostalgic sitcom jingle.

Hopefully Netflix is taking notes. Watch the full clip above.