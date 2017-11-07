Grey's Anatomy stars tease 'nostalgic,' 'funny' 300th episode in new featurette

Grey’s Anatomy is about to air its 300th episode, and the ABC drama’s cast and crew celebrate that milestone in a new featurette.

“I woke up this morning and thought, ‘300?'” creator Shonda Rhims says. “It feels like yesterday.”

Star Ellen Pompeo, who’s played main character Meredith Grey since the series launched in 2004, agrees. “On some days, you feel the history, and you feel like you’ve been here forever,” she says, “and then other days, it feels like you haven’t been here for 14 years. You feel like it’s flown by.”

The 300th episode will focus on the victims of a rollercoaster accident at a county fair — and some of those victims are very familiar to the doctors of Grey Sloan: In a teaser for the hour, Meredith observes that a couple of the patients look like George (rest in peace!) and Cristina (who’s off in Switzerland), while EW recently revealed that there will be an Izzie lookalike too.

“It feels a little bit like old Grey’s in that it’s fun and it’s funny and it’s refreshing,” Rhimes says of the episode, “and yet it still has that heart that Grey’s has.”

“It has this very nostalgic feeling,” Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt, adds.

Watch the featurette above. The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.