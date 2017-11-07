Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets new Funko figures

It has been two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer graced televisions all across America with its demonic vampires and fearless heroine, and to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, Funko announced that six fan-favorite characters are joining its Pop! vinyl collection.

The new commemorative series features Buffy (vampire-slaying bow included), Xander, Giles, Faith, and, of course, Dark Willow (Willow’s alter ego). The collection also includes a rare Xander piece with an eye patch. The Pop! vinyl figures are set to hit shelves in January of next year. Take a look at the six new toys below.