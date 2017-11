Dembe will finally get the spotlight during Wednesday’s episode of The Blacklist.

Red’s right-hand man will take on a dangerous mission, going undercover to infiltrate an international human smuggling organization. While Red (James Spader) is vehemently against it, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) has a surprising reaction to the impending danger in this exclusive sneak peek below:

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.