Wentworth Miller is leaving the Arrow-verse

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold.

On Monday, Miller revealed that he’s leaving the Arrow-verse. “Currently shooting some of my final episodes as ‘Captain Cold/Leonard Snart’ on the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash…” he said in a message posted on Instagram. “Grateful — now and in advance — to a pair of talented casts and hardworking crews…Thank you…”

He continued, “I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character… It’s been an opportunity, an education, and a f–king blast…”

Miller made his scene-stealing debut as the icy rogue on The Flash in season 1’s “Going Rogue.” This role would eventually reunite him with his Prison Break costar Dominic Purcell, who plays Mick Rory, a.k.a. Heat Wave. After recurring on The Flash, both men transitioned to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Even though Snart was killed off in the Legends’ season 1 finale, Miller became a series regular across all of the Arrow-verse shows and recurred on Legends and guest-starred on The Flash.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, the Legends EPs revealed that Miller would return in season 3. “Mick Rory needs his pal, but unfortunately he’s not going to get the version of his pal that he remembers,” EP Phil Klemmer said during the show’s panel. EP Marc Guggenheim added, “We’re obviously really excited to bring Wentworth back on the show for a few episodes, but a different iteration of Mr. Snart. Chaos and merriment will ensue.”

Furthermore, the poster for this year’s four-way crossover “Crisis on Earth-X” confirmed that Miller would appear in that, too; Captain Cold’s face can be seen right above Barry’s right shoulder.

Check out Miller’s Instagram post below:

artwork via @kevinwada A post shared by @wentworthmiller on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.