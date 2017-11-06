Every week, The Walking Dead’s very own Josh McDermitt, who plays Dr. Eugene Porter, is taking EW behind the scenes of the hit AMC horror series. For each episode, McDermitt will share his thoughts on what went down and what’s coming up, plus walk us through the ins and outs of the show. This week, McDermitt dives into “Monsters.”

I just want to say how much I love watching Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) team up and kick some ass. It’s just good TV, and last night’s episode of The Walking Dead, titled “Monsters” — directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Channing Powell and Matt Negrete — gave us just that. I texted Norman after watching the episode and told him I thought Rick and Daryl were the best two-man wrecking crew since Eugene (yours truly) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). He laughed. Not really the response I was going for…kind of expected an agreement of sorts. Oh well…

Let’s jump into the continuation of the Morales (Juan Gabriel Pareja) story line. This was awesome. Morales is obviously a different man, as is Rick. Morales even points it out and says, “I guess we ain’t the same guys we used to be. Because you’re a monster.” And people would argue that Rick is justified in his actions, but an argument could be made for Negan’s justifications, for the Governor’s motives… That’s what the apocalypse does to you: It turns you into a monster. We find out that Morales and his family never made it to Birmingham. And when asked by Rick if he was Negan, Morales shared with us that he lost his family, he lost his mind. And the Saviors found him and thought he was worth a damn. “So yeah. I’m Negan.”

But then they jumped into the point of view that most people alive at this point in the apocalypse have: “Look at you. Look at us. We’re just two a–holes who will do whatever we have to just to keep going.”

I loved the way Morales died. Rick did try to stop Daryl from shooting Morales — to find another way, just like he was saying. Morales brought up some great points about how they’re the same. But they’re not. Rick tried to stop it. And I love Daryl saying, “Yeah I knew who it was,” and still not giving a crap.

And then if we jump ahead to the end, Rick tells the young man who fired a shot at them, “We’ll make you a deal. Drop your gun. Come on out. Tell us what we need to know. You do that. Take the car — you go. You live. I’m giving you my word. There’s not a lot that’s worth much these days. But a man’s word has gotta mean something. Right?” And again, Daryl kills him on the spot. I mean, Daryl is over the wheeling and dealing with trying to maintain our humanity. He literally doesn’t have time for conversation. It’s so black and white for him and I absolutely LOVE him for it!