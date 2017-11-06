The Crown heads to the 1960s in new season 2 trailer

It’s time for the monarchy to catch up with the rest of the world in The Crown.

Netflix debuted the trailer for the acclaimed series’ upcoming second season, and it previews a set of episodes chronicling the clash between a monarchy — led by Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) — stuck in the past and a society moving forward.

“Britain has changed beyond recognition, and yet the monarchy continues its pre-war routines as if nothing has changed,” a newscaster announces at one point.

“To do nothing is often the best course of action,” Elizabeth later says. “But history was not made by those who did nothing.”

The Crown premiered on the streaming service in 2016 and its first season went on to win multiple awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series.

Season 2, set in the 1960s, premieres on Netflix Dec. 8. Watch the trailer and see the new key art above.