If you ever wanted to know how to get cast as the new villain with a wild mullet and a Cool Earring in Hawkins, Indiana, look no further than Dacre Montgomery’s audition tape. Ha, remember when Steve (Joe Keery) was the bad boy in Hawkins?

New kid and big bad bully (and probable racist) Billy (played by Montgomery) made quite the impression on audiences during the second season of Stranger Things — so when rumors spread about an audition tape featuring a G-string and Duran Duran, something had to be done. Honestly, bless Montgomery’s Australian heart for releasing this to the world.

“I just kind of wanted to make a bit of a splash with the Duffers, because I assumed they would be getting so many tapes,” Montgomery told GQ. “I had the audition details for about a day, and I did the whole thing in the first day because I was so overwhelmingly excited about it.”

So how did Montgomery snag the role of the new Stranger Things villain?

“I got up, kinda went crazy, shaved all my hair off around my face except for my mustache, and then rang two friends who are still studying at the acting university that I went to here in Perth. I was like, ‘Can you help read for me behind the camera tonight?'” explained the actor. “Then, during the day, I made everything else happen — the dancing and the rest, going out in the G-string and just playing around with it, and putting it together on iMovie and doing all that sort of stuff.”

Oh, and dancing shirtless to Dexys Midnight Runners, obviously.

You can watch the entire video via GQ above.