Ron Moore didn't first write the first episode of Outlander season 4

It seems some traditions are meant to be broken.

In a Twitter Q & A with fans Monday night, Outlander Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore revealed he “broke with that tradition” this year and did not write episode 1 of season 4, which has already begun production in Scotland.

The mastermind behind Starz’s addictive drama did make some fun revelations in his #AskRonMoore back and forth, like how he misses the characters of “Dougal & Colum & Angus & Rupert something fierce,” and that there was originally a plan to show more of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the operating room when she was back in Boston. He left open the possibility that we will again see Murtagh, played by Duncan Lacroix, and addressed the negative reaction from some fans this season.

I broke with that tradition in Season Four. https://t.co/NCjJ9trMuK — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

Yes, we had other scenes and subplots with both, but they got squeezed out as the shows developed. https://t.co/bjzfCitLnh — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

I tell everyone not to get too caught up in the reactions of the moment. The show lives forever, that's the important thing. https://t.co/Vv5nWJO2d5 — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) November 7, 2017

