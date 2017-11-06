The Gifted star Natalie Alyn Lind teases 'angry' next episode, new mutant ally

In the world of The Gifted, Lauren Strucker (Natalie Alyn Lind) has always seemed like the perfect child.

As a mutant who kept her powers hidden from her family until her brother, Andy (Percy Hynes White), discovered his, Lauren has had to act as a mentor to her sibling while also explaining to human parents Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Caitlin (Amy Acker) what it’s like to be a mutant in an anti-mutant world. “She’s the only person in the family who sees both sides to it,” Lind tells EW of her character’s balancing act. “She’s definitely the middleman.”

But in Monday night’s episode of the Fox series, “got your siX,” Lauren will finally have some time to herself. Now that the Struckers have chosen to stick with the Mutant Underground, Lauren gets a chance to meet some fellow mutants — and even makes a connection with one named Wes (Danny Ramirez). Lind, though, is keeping mum on just what type of connection that’ll be. “Bonding is one way to put it,” she says. “There are a lot of love triangles so anything can happen … But I think it’s definitely one of the first times when she has a friend. That’s going to be a big development for her character, to have someone she can relate to.”

And Wes isn’t the only mutant she hangs out with in tonight’s hour. Polaris (Emma Dumont) also takes Lauren under her wing and “starts giving Lauren her edge,” according to Lind, who adds that Caitlin is none too happy about this development. “Polaris shows her the dark side to humans,” she explains. “[Lauren] starts getting a little bit angry. I think that all the mutants are like that, seeing how they were treated in society. Everybody’s just a little angry, and being able to take that anger out is always really fun … Seeing that she’s not always perfect is why I’m really into this upcoming storyline.”

Even so, it’s not as if Lauren and the Struckers can rest easy just yet. Sentinel Services agent Jace Turner (Coby Bell) may no longer be tailing them as closely as he had been before, but Dr. Campbell (Garret Dillahunt) — the researcher glimpsed in a few mysterious scenes so far — remains invested in the family, for reasons the drama has yet to reveal. (Comic book fans may already know the answer.) Lind can only offer a small tease on that front: “Garret’s character is dark, and he messes up everything,” she says. “He’s a crazy character who just wants the Mutant Underground to burn. I mean, he is the reason that there is a twist to our show, that’s all I can say.” Lind’s real-life power, it seems, is keeping spoilers at bay.

