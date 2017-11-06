Margaret Atwood had a cameo in Alias Grace

Margaret Atwood’s latest streaming adaptation, Alias Grace, is a tour-de-force miniseries about a young Irish maid in Canada convicted of double murder, and its all-star cast boasts Anna Paquin, future Shazam Zachary Levi, and director David Cronenberg.

But, if you were paying attention, you might have caught a quick cameo from Alias Grace author herself, Margaret Atwood.

In the fourth episode of the miniseries, Grace accompanies the man she works for, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery to church, where it’s obvious (to everyone except Grace) that Thomas and Nancy are having an affair. “It’s an outrage,” Atwood’s bonnet-wearing character says, gesturing her head back toward Thomas and Nancy. “An outrage.”

“Oh, it was fun,” director Mary Harron said about the Atwood cameo in an interview with the Huffington Post. “I didn’t have to do too much directing. There was a lot of panic because the schedule had gone wrong. It was like the second day of shooting, and she was waiting around in a heavy costume in 90-degree heat for hours and hours. We were like, ‘Ahhhh.’ But she was very good about it. And I think she was very amused, because on her trailer it said, ‘Difficult Woman.’ That was her name in the [episode].”

Atwood also had a brief cameo in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, where the author appeared as an aunt who hits Offred on the side of the head when she hesitates to participate in the “slut-shaming” at the Red Center.

Alias Grace is currently streaming on Netflix.