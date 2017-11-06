Legends of Tomorrow star teases Rip's reunion with the team

The Legends will reunite with their former fearless leader during Tuesday’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — and not everyone will be happy about it.

While hunting what he believes to be a time-traveling vampire, Rip (Arthur Darvill) all but tricks the team into coming to London in 1897 to enlist their help. But not everyone will be on board with lending their old captain a hand considering he basically forced them to disband by creating the Time Bureau. How will this temporary team-up shake out? EW turned to Darvill to get the scoop.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Rip is going to reunite with the team this week. What can you tease?

ARTHUR DARVILL: So in quite a wonderful way, Rip’s on a vampire hunt. We’re in 1897, which just means we all get to wear really great outfits, which I’m very pleased about. So Rip’s left the Time Bureau on a mission of his own, and he’s chasing a vampire, or what he believes is a vampire, and he realizes very quickly that he can’t do it on his own, so in a slightly unhealthy way, he draws the Legends to him, and they go on a bit of a romp through the 1890s. It’s quite amazing. It’s a bit like an episode of Sherlock Holmes. We did a scene jumping onto the back of a horse and carriage, which was wonderful, and we meet an ancestor of Professor Stein (Victor Garber), who’s an actor. I can’t wait because I love watching Victor playing different versions of himself. He gets all hyped up about it, which I think is brilliant.

You tweeted a photo of a weeping angel à la Doctor Who on set. Should we be worried?

No. That was so funny because that was — when we meet Rip, we meet him in a graveyard. They’re going proper Victorian horror movie. And yes, I turned around in the graveyard and there was a weeping angel behind us, which is quite amusing. I didn’t even realize. I don’t think they even understood the significance of it, or maybe they’re just teasing me. I don’t think the props guys quite understood the sequence of how it got there, but it made me laugh.

How will Rip feel about new team member Zari and her plans to change time for the better?

I don’t think that he gets to know about that stuff yet. He’s very much on his own track. There’s a thing that he discovers, which is very important to him and he feels like at times he can sort out on his own, and then also realizes he needs to call on the Legends in order to help him because the Time Bureau, as much as they’re brilliant, they do things in too much of an official way in order for, in his opinion, things to actually get done. So his interaction with the Legends at the moment is very much as a means to an end for him in terms of what he’s trying to achieve.

Basically, he needs them to cut through the red tape.

Yeah, yeah. I think he’s really selfish, but I don’t think he quite realizes how selfish he is. There’s tensions there, which it’s not just like, “Hey we’re all together, we can do this together.” It’s like, “I’ll only call on you if I need you,” and I don’t know if that goes down particularly well.

We know Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will be returning this season. How do you think Rip would feel about facing him again?

He obviously feels very nervous about it, but in Rip’s mind, there are bigger things, there are bigger fish to fry, and without giving too much away, yes, the idea of Damien Darhk coming back, and being resurrected, which means the darker sides of his character would come out because that’s what happens when people are resurrected in this world, that is scary, but in Rip’s mind, there is a far greater foe to be worried about.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.