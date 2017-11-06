Grey's Anatomy: Izzie to return in spirit for 300th episode

George and Cristina won’t be the only ghosts haunting Grey’s Anatomy‘s 300th episode.

The landmark hour finds all hands on deck as the docs of Grey Sloan tend to patients of a roller coaster accident who spark memories of their past; for example, two of them look eerily similar to George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh). But EW can now reveal that there will also be another patient who reminds the docs of Katherine Heigl’s Izzie Stevens. That means the original Fab Five interns, which also included Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), will sort of be reunited during the 300th episode!

“Cristina, George, and Izzie we’re thinking about a lot during this episode because our three guest actors on the show actually really look like them and remind the rest of the doctors of those characters,” Sarah Drew says. “That causes the original group to really remember those people well and want to fight for these ones to live.”

As EW previously revealed, the episode, which aptly pulls its name from Hamilton’s closing number, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” will include a special Easter egg hunt for fans of the long-running ABC medical drama. Get the scoop here.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s 300th episode airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

—Reporting by Abby Stern