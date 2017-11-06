The Flash cast previews disastrous bachelor(ette) parties

With Barry and Iris’ wedding drawing closer, The Flash continues its comedy streak when their friends and family gather for the bachelor and bachelorette parties during Tuesday’s episode.

Hijinks and hilarity ensue during the hour, but probably not in the way viewers are expecting. In a bit of a role reversal, the guys have what relatively amounts to a quiet night, while Iris’ (Candice Patton) party gets out of hand when Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) crashes the festivities.

“It’s an episode that’s very girl-centric,” Patton tells EW. “The boys are trying to have fun, and the girls end up being the ones that are saving the day in the episode, so it’s an all-star female team up, and it’s a really girl-centered episode that fans have been waiting for.”

As previously teased, Killer Frost worked for Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), who runs an underground black market for supervillains. With Caitlin back in control, and reunited with Team Flash, Amunet is not happy, thus the ladies must team up to protect Caitlin and the city. “Caitlin, as we all know, has been struggling with Killer Frost and trying to keep that subdued and feeling like she can’t be a part of Team Flash because she’s got these powers she’s trying to keep under control,” Patton says. “Throughout the episode, you see Iris really be there for her and help her deal with her struggles of trying to keep Killer Frost down, basically telling her, ‘You don’t have to choose one or the other, you can be both. You’re still a good person.’ It’s really interesting to watch Caitlin and Killer Frost come to terms with the duality of their person, and Iris is pretty important to that happening.”

The episode also marks a mini-crossover as Arrow‘s Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) comes to town to celebrate Iris but finds the emergence of Killer Frost to be far more exciting. “She’s stoked to see Killer Frost because she’s never seen her before,” Rickards says. “Obviously she didn’t know Killer Frost was as dire as she is. Felicity’s a huge nerd and loves that stuff.” Panabaker adds: “Felicity brings a lot of levity to any scene she’s in, and it’s nice to have her enthusiasm on the show.”

Over with the boys, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to make this a night they’ll never forget, but instead it’s one they’ll more likely have trouble remembering. “We let loose,” Gustin says. “Cisco makes Barry a little potion to get him drunk that works much better than the last time in season 1. It lasts for the duration of the entire night and Barry is in rare form. He is drunker than I have ever even come close to being, and we had a lot of fun with that. It was the first episode in the history of The Flash that I didn’t put the suit on, not one time.”

Alas, Cisco’s plans for the night go awry thanks to Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer). “His plans get hijacked by Mr. Dibny,” Valdes teases. “It’s a terrible plan that starts terrible and ends terribly, honestly.” Initially, Gustin says, the boys were planning for a quiet night with a steak dinner, but Dibny instead takes them “to a strip club where Barry lets loose,” Gustin says.

Suffice it to say, it’s definitely not the night Joe (Jesse L. Martin) was expecting for his son. “It’s probably one of the first times Joe has ever seen Barry drunk,” Martin says. “As a kid, before he turned into Flash, he didn’t drink, he was a straight-up nerd, so Joe’s a little concerned, but more just fascinated with the fact that that’s what he’s like when he’s drunk. Barry’s a very funny drunk, let’s just say that. But the idea of going to a strip club, it’s bad all around. Joe doesn’t like it, he doesn’t like what he sees there, doesn’t like what happens when we get there. It’s a mess and it’s all because of that damn Dibny.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.