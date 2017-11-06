Why Frankie Muniz promised to take his shirt off on Dancing with the Stars

Frankie Muniz seems to have realized that an open shirt — or a bare chest — seems to go over well in the ballroom.

The underdog on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars — who is managing to hang in there considering he’s competing against the likes of trained hoofers like Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher — promised his partner Witney Carson on Monday that he’d partially strip down if he got farther along in the competition.

In the rehearsal video before his Viennese Waltz, he said “if he made it to week 8 or 9” he’d take his shirt off. So technically, his shirt should have gone off during Monday’s episode because, well, it’s week 8.

Maybe he’s saving the skin for the semi-finals next week. His waltz with Carson earned a 26 and his trio jive dance with Alfonso Ribeiro earned a 27 out of 30.

