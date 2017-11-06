Dermot Mulroney is returning to New Girl for its final season

The Fancyman is returning to New Girl.

EW has confirmed that Dermot Mulroney, who recurred in the Fox comedy’s first season as Russell “Fancyman” Shiller, will guest-star in multiple episodes of the upcoming, abbreviated seventh and final season. He’ll first appear in the season premiere, which will air sometime in 2018.

Mulroney’s Fancyman came into the picture as a parent of a student taught by Jess (Zooey Deschanel). The two initially butted heads but later hit it off, first with a series of awkward dates and later in a full-fledged romance. After they broke up, he returned as a guest star in the season 2 episode “First Date,” but has not been seen since.

The final season of New Girl will only run for eight episodes, a renewal decision by Fox that allowed it to narrowly escape cancellation. TV Line, who first broke the news of Mulroney’s return, has reported that the new season will find Jess and Nick (Jake Johnson) happily in a relationship after a significant time jump, leading us to question what role, exactly, Russell might play in the show’s endgame.

New Girl returns in 2018.