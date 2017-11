The CW’s upcoming four-way crossover is upon us — and we finally have a brief first look!

A quick promo for The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow crossover aired Monday.

As previously revealed, all of the heroes will gather in town to celebrate Barry and Iris’ wedding, but villains from Earth-X crash the festivities with a deadly agenda.

The four-part crossover will air across two nights starting Monday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, concluding Tuesday, Nov. 28 on The CW.