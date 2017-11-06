Drag Race winner Alaska 'shook' by sinister housemates in Scared Famous clip

The cutthroat competition (and legion of demonic spirits) of VH1’s reality series Scared Famous is sending a shiver down the spine of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska, but, as EW’s exclusive clip above proves, the warm touch of an America’s Next Top Model champion is all it takes to lighten the mood.

“I’m completely out of my f—king element, I’m the f—king drag queen. I don’t know anybody,” Alaska confides in ANTM cycle 3 victor (and fellow competitor) Eva Marcille after speculating which housemates have it out for him. In a confessional, he continues: “I’m a little shook, but Eva is so kind and open-hearted. She’s really made me feel welcome.”

“You came here for the charity of your choice,” Marcille responds. “You represent so much, and you’re not here by accident.”

Speaking to the camera, she adds: “I never thought I’d truly find a friend like Alaska. Her friends are gay men and drag queens, and we’re in a house full of sexy women and rappers. She knows nothing about this, she’s like a fish out of water and I feel so bad for her.”

Scared Famous airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode above.