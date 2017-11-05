The Walking Dead: Carol infiltrates in sneak peek scene

SPOILER ALERT! The latest Walking Dead episode ended with King Ezekiel and the Kingdom troops under fire from at least one shooter in a tower. But the alliance forces may have someone on the inside to help take care of the problem — and that someone is Carol.

In this sneak peek scene from next week’s episode, we see Carol having infiltrated the Saviors’ fortress, but she is on her own, and there are armed adversaries, and one of them seems quite agitated. Check out the scene above to see for yourself, and also make sure to read our exit interview with the first big victim in season 8’s All Out War.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.