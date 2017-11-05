Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

The Walking Dead: Carol infiltrates in sneak peek scene

Is Carol the key to saving Ezekiel? This scene from next week’s episode offers a clue

@DaltonRoss

Posted on

SPOILER ALERT! The latest Walking Dead episode ended with King Ezekiel and the Kingdom troops under fire from at least one shooter in a tower. But the alliance forces may have someone on the inside to help take care of the problem — and that someone is Carol.

In this sneak peek scene from next week’s episode, we see Carol having infiltrated the Saviors’ fortress, but she is on her own, and there are armed adversaries, and one of them seems quite agitated. Check out the scene above to see for yourself, and also make sure to read our exit interview with the first big victim in season 8’s All Out War.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments