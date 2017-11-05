Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Tonight Show tapings canceled this week after Jimmy Fallon's mother dies

@dansnierson

Posted on

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tapings of The Tonight Show have been canceled for the coming week, NBC announced Sunday.

The news comes following the death of Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, on Saturday. Friday’s taping of the late-night talk show was also canceled so the host could be with his mother, who was ill and in the hospital.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

Repeats will be shown from Nov. 6-10. The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.