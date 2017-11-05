Tonight Show tapings canceled this week after Jimmy Fallon's mother dies

Tapings of The Tonight Show have been canceled for the coming week, NBC announced Sunday.

The news comes following the death of Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, on Saturday. Friday’s taping of the late-night talk show was also canceled so the host could be with his mother, who was ill and in the hospital.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

Repeats will be shown from Nov. 6-10. The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.