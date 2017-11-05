The Walking Dead wine allows you to drink Rick, Daryl, and Negan

If you’ve ever thought Rick Grimes was aging like a fine wine, you deserve a medal, or a crystal ball, or something. Because now, Rick Grimes actually is a fine wine.

EW can reveal that AMC has teamed up with Lot18 for The Walking Dead Wine Collection, which features three different blends named after fan-favorite characters Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Negan. And they’re all reds, because, well, this is The Walking Dead, so they kind of have to be.

The three varietals all go on sale Monday, Nov. 6, at 8 a.m. ET at Lot18.com/TheWalkingDead, and will be available while the limited supply lasts. Before you go and set your alarm clocks, here are the details on each of the three gents’ wines, including exclusive detailed images of their labels.

The Rick Grimes is a 2016 California Petite Sirah described as “a true crowd pleaser” like Rick himself. It’s “bold, dark and balanced, exhibiting a notable tension between the bright acidity and firm, tannic structure. You’ll realize with just one sip that his is a wine that’ll never let you down.”

Daryl deserves something deep, reliable, and kinda smokin’… so he’s a 2016 California Cabernet Sauvignon that’s “similarly reliable, showing depth and an attractive core of ripe black fruits, intermingled with savory nuances of coffee bean and dried herbs. Like Daryl’s crossbow, this is a wine you can count on to always hit the mark.”

On the show, Negan is someone to be feared. But as a 2016 Bourbon Barrel Red Blend, he’s just yummy. “This red blend is also brawny and bold, creating devotees with its robust, extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, and caramel,” the winemaker says. “A portion of the wine was bourbon barrel aged for three months. Composed of 73 percent Merlots, 18 percent Zinfandel and 9 percent Petite Sirah, this is a wine that packs a punch harder than Lucille’s, compelling you through the apocalypse and beyond.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.